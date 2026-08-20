'They Broke The Car, My Child Was Here': Family Allegedly Attacked During KSU Black-Flag Bike Rally In Shillong; VIDEO

Shillong: A terrified family travelling in a tourist vehicle was allegedly caught in the violence that erupted during a Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) bike rally in Shillong on Wednesday, with the passengers claiming that protesters smashed the vehicle’s windows while they were still inside.

Viral Video Shows Terrified Passengers

A video recorded from inside the vehicle shows its windows completely shattered as the driver continues to drive the family away from the tense situation. The footage also captures the visibly frightened passengers, including a child, as the man recording the video describes what allegedly happened.

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“Suddenly, here in Shillong, some organisation came and broke the entire car without any reason or discussion. My child was here. Look at my child here. They smashed the car’s glass,” the man says in the video.

He further alleges that the group attacked the vehicle from behind and smashed another motorcycle before targeting their car. “The entire car is broken. We were all together as a family. Such a situation is going on in Meghalaya, suddenly they came and attacked a running car for no reason or discussion,” he says.

The vehicle seen in the video reportedly has an Assam registration and displays an 'All India Tourist Permit' marking. The driver appears to continue moving through the area despite the damaged windscreen and windows to get his family away from the protest-hit area.

Meghalaya Students’ Black-Flag Bike Rally Turns Violent

The incident occurred amid escalating violence during a black-flag motorcycle rally organised by the KSU across Shillong. Several vehicles were allegedly vandalised, people were reportedly assaulted and a government vehicle was set on fire.

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According to police sources cited by NDTV, incidents were reported from areas including Polo, Barik and Mawlai. A police escort vehicle was allegedly attacked, while a National Informatics Centre (NIC) vehicle in Barik had its rear windshield smashed. Other vehicles, including a pickup truck and a Telecom Department vehicle, were also reportedly damaged.

At the Food Corporation of India office in Mawlai, a government vehicle was reportedly set ablaze. Videos circulating on social media purportedly show protesters smashing vehicle windshields and other glass using rods during the unrest.

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Statues were also allegedly damaged. At RR Colony, the glass enclosure surrounding a Swami Vivekananda statue was reportedly vandalised, while a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was also allegedly targeted.

The KSU had organised the rally as part of its ongoing agitation over a five-point charter of demands covering recruitment, protection of indigenous residents, migration and environmental concerns. The organisation had warned the state government that it would intensify its agitation if its demands were not addressed.