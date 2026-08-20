Meghalaya Students’ Black-Flag Bike Rally Turns Violent In Shillong; Vehicles Torched, Statues Damaged - VIDEOS |

Shillong: A black-flag bike rally organised by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) turned violent in several parts of Shillong on Wednesday, with vehicles allegedly vandalised, people assaulted and a government vehicle reportedly set ablaze.

The violence broke out as the KSU’s rally moved through different parts of the city as part of its ongoing agitation over a five-point charter of demands, including recruitment, protection of indigenous residents, migration and environmental concerns.

According to an NDTV report quoting police sources, incidents were reported from areas including Polo, Barik and Mawlai. A police escort vehicle was allegedly attacked, with one of its side windows smashed, while a National Informatics Centre (NIC) vehicle was vandalised in Barik, where its rear windshield was broken.

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Other vehicles, including a pickup truck and a Telecom Department vehicle, were also reportedly damaged during the unrest. The situation escalated at the Food Corporation of India office in Mawlai, where a government vehicle was reportedly set on fire. Videos of the bike rally and vandalism acts have gone viral showing protesters breaking car windshields and other glass with rods.

Statues were also allegedly targeted during the violence. At RR Colony, the glass enclosure surrounding a statue of Swami Vivekananda was damaged. The statue had reportedly been installed by the RRCWS in 2025. A statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was also allegedly vandalised during the rally.

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The KSU, one of the prominent student organisations in Meghalaya’s Khasi Hills region, had announced the black-flag rally a day earlier while warning that it would intensify its agitation if the state government failed to respond to its demands.

Addressing a public meeting at Laitumkhrah Police Point on Tuesday, KSU general secretary Reuben Najiar had said the organisation would take its agitation to the streets through a black-flag march across Shillong. The KSU had previously organised demonstrations and public meetings in Shillong on August 17 and 18 and had given the state government 15 days to respond to its five-point charter.

The district administration had permitted Wednesday’s rally but imposed conditions and increased security around sensitive locations. East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said the administration had remained in contact with the KSU and was taking measures to prevent the protest from turning into a law-and-order situation.

However, the reported incidents of vandalism and arson have raised concerns over the escalation of the agitation and the security situation in Shillong. Police are examining the incidents and the role of those involved in the alleged attacks and damage to public property.