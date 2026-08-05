Mission Clouded Leopard: Meghalaya Government Unveils Dedicated Conservation Programme To Protect Its State Animal

Mission Clouded Leopard | Canva

The Meghalaya government launched Mission Clouded Leopard on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. It is a dedicated conservation programme aimed at protecting the clouded leopard, the state's official animal and one of the most elusive wild cats in Asia. The initiative marks a significant step towards safeguarding the species and conserving the rich biodiversity of Meghalaya's forests.

Mission launched for conservation

The Government of Meghalaya has launched Mission Clouded Leopard with the aim of strengthening the protection of the clouded leopard (Neofelis nebulosa). This type of leopard is known for its distinctive cloud-shaped markings, powerful climbing abilities, and secretive nature.

It inhabits dense tropical and subtropical forests across Northeast India and Southeast Asia. Due to habitat loss, deforestation, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict, the species is listed as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. It is also protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which provides the highest level of legal protection in India.

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Focus areas of the mission

Mission Clouded Leopard will focus on habitat conservation, scientific research, wildlife monitoring, and community participation. The programme also aims to strengthen anti-poaching measures, improve forest management, and raise awareness among local communities about the importance of protecting the species and its habitat.

State animal and habitat

Meghalaya is home to extensive forest cover and several protected areas that serve as important habitats for the clouded leopard and many other rare wildlife species. The clouded leopard is the state animal of Meghalaya. These types of leopards are native to dense forests and are usually found in the jungles of Southeast Asia and parts of Northeast India. The species is found across several forest landscapes in Meghalaya, including Nokrek, Balpakram, Baghmara, Narpuh, and Nongkhyllem, as well as in community-managed forests.