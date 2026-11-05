Saatvik Green Energy Q2 FY27 Sales Gain Momentum With Revenue Jumping 17.52% To ₹902.61 Crore, Soaring Costs Dim Profitability As Earnings Per Share Tumble Sharply To ₹1.64

Saatvik Green Energy |

Mumbai: Solar photovoltaic module manufacturer Saatvik Green Energy reported a 17.52 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to ₹902.61 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026. However, a sharp rise in expenses weighed on the company's earnings performance. The company had reported revenue of ₹768.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue Growth

Saatvik Green Energy's total income increased to ₹927.89 crore during Q2 FY27 from ₹783.18 crore a year earlier. This represents approximately 18.48 per cent year-on-year growth. Revenue from operations grew by ₹134.58 crore compared with the September quarter of FY26. The figures indicate higher business revenue for the solar module manufacturer during the reporting period.

Expense Pressure

Total expenses climbed 31.14 per cent year-on-year to ₹897.25 crore, compared with ₹684.18 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The increase of ₹213.07 crore in expenditure significantly outpaced revenue growth. This created pressure on the company's earnings despite the improvement in total income.

Earnings Decline

Basic earnings per share (EPS) declined to ₹1.64 during Q2 FY27 from ₹7.53 in the year-ago quarter. The decline represents approximately 78.22 per cent on a reported per-share basis. The supplied figures do not separately disclose net profit, limiting a direct comparison of profit after tax.

Profitability Pressure

The gap between total income and total expenses narrowed to ₹30.64 crore from ₹99 crore a year earlier. However, this difference should not automatically be treated as profit before tax without reconciling other financial statement items.

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Industry Outlook

Saatvik Green Energy operates in India's solar photovoltaic module manufacturing industry. Its quarterly results highlight the importance of controlling expenditure alongside revenue expansion.

Investor Focus

Investors will monitor future revenue growth, manufacturing costs and profitability. The company's ability to manage expenses while expanding its solar manufacturing business will remain important for subsequent financial performance.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently evaluate risks before investing.