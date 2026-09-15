Saatvik Green Energy Secures ₹1,041.63 Crore SECI Order, Solar Module Supply Due By December 2027

Saatvik Green Energy has accepted a Rs 1,041.63 crore. |

Mumbai: Saatvik Green Energy Limited has secured and accepted a Rs 1,041.63 crore order from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) for supplying solar photovoltaic modules, according to a regulatory filing dated September 15, 2026.

The company disclosed the development to BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

Saatvik Green Energy’s shares are listed under BSE scrip code 544526 and NSE symbol SAATVIKGL.

Execution Timeline

The domestic commercial order is scheduled for execution by December 2027. The filing did not disclose the module capacity, delivery tranches, project locations, payment milestones or other detailed contractual conditions.

The mandate represents a sizeable addition to the company’s order book and reinforces its role as a supplier to India’s state-backed renewable energy ecosystem. SECI, the contracting entity, operates under the central government’s renewable energy framework.

Governance Disclosures

Saatvik Green Energy stated that neither its promoter nor promoter group nor group companies holds any interest in SECI, the entity awarding the contract.

It also clarified that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction. Consequently, the filing contained no requirement to determine whether the deal had been concluded on an arm’s-length basis.

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The order was both awarded by SECI and formally accepted by Saatvik Green Energy, establishing the commercial engagement for module supply within the stipulated execution period.

Company Details

Saatvik Green Energy, formerly known as Saatvik Green Energy Private Limited, is part of the Saatvik Group. Its corporate office is located in Gurugram, Haryana, while its registered office is in Bihta, Ambala district.

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Jyoti Verma signed the filing. The disclosure was also made available on the company’s website, in accordance with applicable listing requirements.

The disclosure identifies the consideration as the aggregate value of the order, without providing any further financial or operational projections arising from the contract released publicly.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on Saatvik Green Energy’s exchange filing; investors should independently verify details before making financial decisions.