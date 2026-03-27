Saatvik Green Energy Secures INR 638.26 Crore Solar Cell Order To Be Executed By March 2027

Saatvik Green Energy Limited has announced that its subsidiary secured an order worth INR 638.26 crore. |

Gurugram: India’s solar manufacturing push is gaining pace, and Saatvik Green Energy is riding that wave with a sizeable new order that signals steady demand for high-efficiency solar components.

Order Boosts Pipeline

Saatvik Green Energy’s material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited, has received and accepted orders totaling INR 638.26 crore. The deal centers on supplying Solar Cell G12 R Type, a key component in modern photovoltaic modules.

This order significantly strengthens the company’s near- to mid-term revenue pipeline, offering clear execution visibility until March 2027. It also reflects continued traction in domestic solar manufacturing demand.

Domestic Demand Strengthens

The contract has been awarded by a domestic solar modules manufacturer, underlining robust local demand for solar components. The order is commercial in nature and does not involve any related party transactions.

Notably, the company confirmed that neither promoters nor group entities have any interest in the awarding party, reinforcing the arm’s length nature of the transaction and governance transparency.

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Driven By Solar Expansion

The order highlights the growing scale of India’s solar ecosystem, where module manufacturers are increasingly sourcing components domestically. Management, led by Managing Director Manik Garg, indicated through the filing that such orders reflect rising confidence in local supply chains.

The focus on G12 R type cells suggests a shift toward higher-efficiency technologies, aligning with industry trends aimed at improving output and reducing costs per watt.

Strategic Growth Visibility

With execution stretching until March 2027, the order provides long-term revenue visibility and operational stability. It also positions Saatvik Solar Industries to deepen its relationships with major module manufacturers.

As India continues expanding renewable capacity, such large-scale orders could help the company consolidate its role in the solar value chain.

The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing dated March 27, 2026, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and timely market communication.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company disclosures and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should verify details independently before making decisions.