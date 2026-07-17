RVNL Signs MoU With Goa Government For Infrastructure Development, To Collaborate On State Infrastructure Projects

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has signed an MoU with the Goa government. |

Mumbai: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) announced on Wednesday, 17 July 2026, that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Goa. The agreement focuses on the development and implementation of infrastructure projects across Goa.

Project Execution Role

Under the MoU, RVNL will act as the Project Executing Agency for infrastructure projects in Goa. The specific terms and conditions for each project will be mutually agreed upon by both parties.

Strategic Objective

The main objective of the MoU is to establish a collaboration between RVNL and the Government of Goa. This partnership will cover project identification and implementation for various infrastructure initiatives in the state.

Focus on Goa Infrastructure

The agreement is expected to streamline the execution of infrastructure projects. It aims to accelerate development by leveraging RVNL's expertise in project management.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.