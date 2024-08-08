 RVNL Shares Tumble 6% As Q1FY25 Net Profit Plummets 35%
In Q1FY25, the company reported a net profit of Rs 223.92 crore, a decrease from Rs 343.09 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
The shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited on Thursday fell by nearly 6 per cent after the company reported a substantial 35 per cent decline in net profit for the first quarter of FY25.

The shares of the company recorded an 8 per cent decline in a single day of market turmoil earlier this week.

Although, the stocks rebounded slightly to trade at Rs 544.8, it remained down by 3.71 per cent at 14:25 pm IST. As of the afternoon session, the shares of the company slipped to Rs 531.45, a total decline of 6.07 per cent.

At 3:30 pm IST, the shares of the firm closed at Rs 539.50, down by 4.65 per cent.

Shares performance of RVNL

Shares performance of RVNL

The shares of the company hit a 52-week low of Rs 122.25 on August 18, 2023, and reached a record high of Rs 647 on July 15, 2024.

Financial Highlights

In Q1FY25, the company reported a net profit of Rs 223.92 crore, a decrease from Rs 343.09 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

the company’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) reported a 48 per cent decrease

the company's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) reported a 48 per cent decrease

When compared to the previous quarter's net profit, it stood at Rs 478.4 crore, even more pronounced.

Furthermore, the company reported a 26.9 per cent drop in revenue, which fell to Rs 4,073.8 crore for the June quarter, compared to Rs 5,571.57 crore a year ago.

This is a considerable drop from the Rs 6,714.01 crore reported in the March quarter.

In addition, the company’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) reported a 48 per cent decrease, coming in at Rs 182 crore, down from Rs 349 crore in the June 2023 quarter.

