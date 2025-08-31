 Missing Your Loan EMI Can Hurt Your Credit Score, But By How Much Exactly? Here’s The Full Calculation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMissing Your Loan EMI Can Hurt Your Credit Score, But By How Much Exactly? Here’s The Full Calculation

Missing Your Loan EMI Can Hurt Your Credit Score, But By How Much Exactly? Here’s The Full Calculation

Missing a loan EMI directly impacts your credit score. A one-month delay can drop it by 50–100 points, while two to three months can reduce it by 150–200 points.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
Every individual must maintain a good credit score. |

Mumbai: A credit score plays a vital role in reflecting a person’s financial history. If the score is strong, securing a loan or credit card from banks becomes much easier. However, there are several reasons behind a low credit score. These include failing to repay a loan EMI on time, misusing a credit card, or not paying the credit card bill. Such practices damage the credit score and reduce the borrower’s credibility in the eyes of banks.

How much does a missed EMI impact your credit score?

The effect on your credit score depends on how long you delay your EMI payment. If the delay is between 1 to 7 days, it usually does not make a big difference. But any delay beyond this period begins to affect the score negatively.

Read Also
How To Improve Your CIBIL Score After Credit Card Settlement, Follow These Simple Steps
article-image

Impact of 30 days delay

FPJ Shorts
Maratha Quota Stir Enters Day 3: Supporters Of Manoj Jarange-Patil Gather In Large Numbers At Mumbai's Azad Maidan
Maratha Quota Stir Enters Day 3: Supporters Of Manoj Jarange-Patil Gather In Large Numbers At Mumbai's Azad Maidan
PM Modi, President Xi Jinping Hold Crucial Talks In Tianjin Amid Global Tariff Tussle And Strained Ties; Video
PM Modi, President Xi Jinping Hold Crucial Talks In Tianjin Amid Global Tariff Tussle And Strained Ties; Video
B. Tech Graduate From Patna Rescued After Being Held Hostage In Myanmar By Fake Job Racket Gang
B. Tech Graduate From Patna Rescued After Being Held Hostage In Myanmar By Fake Job Racket Gang
King Cobra Attacks Forest Officials While Being Rescued In Dehradun Village; Chilling Video Goes Viral
King Cobra Attacks Forest Officials While Being Rescued In Dehradun Village; Chilling Video Goes Viral

If you miss your EMI for up to 30 days, your credit score can drop by 50 to 100 points.

Impact of 60 to 90 days delay

If the delay stretches between 60 to 90 days, the damage is far more serious. At this stage, your record may be classified as default, which makes it much harder to secure loans in the future.

Read Also
Smart Ways To Raise Your Credit Limit, Without Hurting Your Credit Score or Finances
article-image

Impact of more than 90 days delay

A delay of over 90 days can cause severe harm to your credit profile. In such cases, the credit score plunges drastically, almost wiping out the borrower’s credibility.

If you miss your EMI by one month, you could lose 50 to 100 points in your credit score. A delay of two to three months can bring a fall of nearly 150 to 200 points.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

If You Trade In Futures & Options, Know This Important Change From September 1 In Index Derivatives...

If You Trade In Futures & Options, Know This Important Change From September 1 In Index Derivatives...

Missing Your Loan EMI Can Hurt Your Credit Score, But By How Much Exactly? Here’s The Full...

Missing Your Loan EMI Can Hurt Your Credit Score, But By How Much Exactly? Here’s The Full...

Real Estate Lifecycle: Understanding Property Price Trends Around Infrastructure Projects

Real Estate Lifecycle: Understanding Property Price Trends Around Infrastructure Projects

Urban Planning: Making Mumbai Future-Ready

Urban Planning: Making Mumbai Future-Ready

Mumbai Real Estate: How The Home You Choose Shapes The Life You Live

Mumbai Real Estate: How The Home You Choose Shapes The Life You Live