 ITD Cementation Shares Sees Sharp Surge Of 15% On NSE After Q1 PAT Jumps 91%
ITD Cementation Shares Sees Sharp Surge Of 15% On NSE After Q1 PAT Jumps 91%

The share price has shuttered at an 11 per cent high level of Rs 536.55. The stock is trading close to it's all-time high price of Rs 589.95 per share. Profit-after-tax (PAT) for the company increased by over 91 per cent year over year to Rs 100.18 crore from Rs 52.33 crore in Q1 FY24.

Updated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
article-image

ITD cementation shares sharply surged over 15 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. The stock touched a day high of Rs 559.70 per share after strong Q1 results. The net profit of the company doubled to Rs 100 crore in Q1 FY25.

The share price has shuttered 11 per cent high level of Rs 536.55. The stock is trading close to it's all-time high price of Rs 589.95 per share.

PAT (profit after tax) Q1 FY25

ITD Cementation India provided the exchanges with information regarding its Q1 FY25 financial results. Profit-after-tax (PAT) for the company increased by over 91 per cent year over year to Rs 100.18 crore from Rs 52.33 crore in Q1 FY24.

In the June quarter of FY25, ITD Cementation's PAT increased by almost 12 per cent on a quarter-over-quarter basis from Rs 89.55 crore in Q4 of FY24.

Operating revenue Q1 FY25

The operating revenue of ITD Cementation increased by almost 30 per cent to Rs 2,381.48 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 1,832.57 crore in Q1 FY24. The company's operating revenue increased sequentially by more than 5 per cent, starting at Rs 2,257.72 crore.

The exchanges were notified by the civil construction company that its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) climbed by 36 per cent to Rs 237 crore in the past year. In the June quarter of FY25, the company's EBITDA margin was 9.97 per cent.

Infrastructure projects are handled by the civil engineering and construction firm ITD Cementation India Limited under the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) model.

The company is involved in the construction of tunnels, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydroelectric power plants, and marine structures in addition to other civil infrastructure projects.

