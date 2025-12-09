 Russian Wine-Producer Abrau-Durso Group To Collaborate With India's IndoBevs, MoU Signed During Putin's Visit
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
Moscow: Abrau-Durso Group, a leading sparkling wine producer in Russia, intends to collaborate with India's IndoBevs and initially localise production of its wine beverages in India.A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the production of alcoholic beverages between Abrau-Durso and IndoBevs was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, reports Interfax news agency.

"The first stage of the cooperation between the companies will involve localised production of ready-to-drink fruit juice-based wine beverages in India," the company sources quoted by Interfax said.According to Abrau-Durso, IndoBevs is one of India's leading national producers and has unique expertise in the production and distribution of alcohol. Since 2018, the company has been actively developing its own brands.

"For Abrau-Durso, India is an important market with enormous potential. The signed memorandum is a logical and confident step in implementing the company's international strategy," the press service of the company said.Abrau-Durso is Russia's premium winery, famous for sparkling wines once marketed under the Champagne brand. It was established in 1870 by Emperor Alexander II.

According to the company's website, in 2024, it sold 66,862,000 bottles of products, an 18 per cent increase compared to 2023. Revenue in 2024 amounted to 15 billion 798 million roubles, an increase of 26 per cent.

