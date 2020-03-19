Rupee plunges 70 paise to 74.96 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The Indian rupee plunged 70 paise to 74.96 against US dollar in early trade on Thursday as investors fretted over the sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country and its impact on the economy.

According to Health Ministry, coronavirus cases in India has touched 169.

Traders said there is a sense of anxiety among investors as they see the global as well as domestic economy plunging into a deep crisis due to coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic that has killed nearly 9,000 and sickened lakhs of people around the globe.

The steep decline in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows further dampened the sentiment, they said.

The rupee opened on a weak note at 74.96 at the interbank forex market, down 70 paise over its last close.