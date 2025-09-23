 Rupee Hits Record Low Of 88.75 Against Dollar, Visa Fee Hike & Outflows Add Pressure
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee Hits Record Low Of 88.75 Against Dollar, Visa Fee Hike & Outflows Add Pressure

Rupee Hits Record Low Of 88.75 Against Dollar, Visa Fee Hike & Outflows Add Pressure

The Indian rupee hit a record low of 88.75 against the US dollar due to higher US H-1B visa fees, foreign fund outflows, and weak market sentiment. RBI support expected.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
File Image | Rupee Drops Sharply to All-Time Low.

Mumbai: The Indian rupee continued to weaken on Tuesday, falling 47 paise to hit a record low of Rs 88.75 against the US dollar in intraday trade. The fall was mainly due to continued foreign fund outflows and concerns over the sharp hike in the US H-1B visa fee, which may impact India’s IT exports.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at Rs 88.41, touched a day's low of Rs 88.82, and finally settled at Rs 88.75, marking its weakest closing ever.

Read Also
Rupee Falls 25 Paise To All-Time Intraday Low Of 88.53 Against US Dollar, Investor Sentiment Drags...
article-image

Visa Fee Hike Dampens Market Mood

Forex traders said the US government’s decision to increase the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000 has raised fears of a slowdown in remittances and service exports, especially from the Indian IT sector. This has put extra pressure on the rupee, which was already facing global headwinds and weak sentiment.

FPJ Shorts
IIM Ahmedabad Placement Audit Report Reaffirms Institute's Strong Industry Connect & Robust Placement Process
IIM Ahmedabad Placement Audit Report Reaffirms Institute's Strong Industry Connect & Robust Placement Process
Shah Rukh Khan & Rani Mukerji Capture Proud Moment As Vaibhavi Merchant Wins National Film Award For RRKPK's Dhindora Baje Re (PHOTO)
Shah Rukh Khan & Rani Mukerji Capture Proud Moment As Vaibhavi Merchant Wins National Film Award For RRKPK's Dhindora Baje Re (PHOTO)
Mumbai News: Former CJI UU Lalit Joins BITS Law School As Honorary Professor, To Teach Advanced Course On Affirmative Action
Mumbai News: Former CJI UU Lalit Joins BITS Law School As Honorary Professor, To Teach Advanced Course On Affirmative Action
GST Reforms Spark Mixed Reactions Among Shopkeepers, Residents In Pune
GST Reforms Spark Mixed Reactions Among Shopkeepers, Residents In Pune

Adding to the worry, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold Indian equities worth Rs 2,910 crore on Monday, worsening the rupee’s performance.

Read Also
Rupee Gains 9 Paise To Close At 88.11 Against US Dollar Amid Optimism Over India-US Trade Talks
article-image

Expert View and Market Outlook

Anuj Choudhary, Currency Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said that the rupee may remain under pressure as the visa hike issue continues to worry investors. However, falling global crude oil prices and possible intervention by the RBI might help limit the rupee’s losses.

He also said that traders will keep an eye on upcoming PMI data, the US current account balance, and speeches by President Donald Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Trade Talks Underway

Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is visiting the US for trade talks, aiming to push for a mutually beneficial agreement. He is joined by ministry officials, including Rajesh Agrawal, to resolve key trade issues.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ISRO To Deploy Advanced Satellite Technology During Lord Tirumala's Brahmotsavam

ISRO To Deploy Advanced Satellite Technology During Lord Tirumala's Brahmotsavam

Rupee Hits Record Low Of 88.75 Against Dollar, Visa Fee Hike & Outflows Add Pressure

Rupee Hits Record Low Of 88.75 Against Dollar, Visa Fee Hike & Outflows Add Pressure

ICICI Bank Announces One-Day Cheque Clearance From October 4

ICICI Bank Announces One-Day Cheque Clearance From October 4

Sensex Ends Lower, Nifty Below 25,200, But Banks Outperform In Mixed Market Session

Sensex Ends Lower, Nifty Below 25,200, But Banks Outperform In Mixed Market Session

Volumes Surge On Auto Indices, Many Auto Stocks Close To 52-Week Highs

Volumes Surge On Auto Indices, Many Auto Stocks Close To 52-Week Highs