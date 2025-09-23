 Rupee Falls 25 Paise To All-Time Intraday Low Of 88.53 Against US Dollar, Investor Sentiment Drags With Enhanced US Tariffs & H-1B Visa Fee Hike
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee Falls 25 Paise To All-Time Intraday Low Of 88.53 Against US Dollar, Investor Sentiment Drags With Enhanced US Tariffs & H-1B Visa Fee Hike

Rupee Falls 25 Paise To All-Time Intraday Low Of 88.53 Against US Dollar, Investor Sentiment Drags With Enhanced US Tariffs & H-1B Visa Fee Hike

Forex traders said that global risk aversion and trade policy uncertainty have also exacerbated the rupee's depreciation.At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.41, then lost further ground and touched an intraday low of 88.53 against the US dollar, registering a decline of 25 paise over its previous close.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Forex traders said that global risk aversion and trade policy uncertainty have also exacerbated the rupee's depreciation.At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.41, then lost further ground and touched an intraday low of 88.53 against the US dollar, registering a decline of 25 paise over its previous close.

Read Also
Indian Rupee Opens 23 Paise Stronger, Trading At 87.82 Against The Dollar Buoyed By India-US Trade...
article-image

On Monday, the rupee depreciated by 12 paise to close at 88.28 against the US dollar.Forex traders said the rupee is dwindling towards record low levels as market participants are analysing the likely repercussions of the US's new USD 100,000 H-1B visa levy, which could precipitate a slowdown in remittance growth and curtail service exports to the US.

Moreover, risk aversion in domestic markets may also pressure the rupee, they said."The RBI has been the only dollar provider with some small inflows on account of IPOs of Rs 7,500 crore being launched this week, but getting absorbed by the large buying of dollars.

Read Also
Government Bonds Worth ₹32,000 Crore For Sale On September 26, RBI Will Conduct Auctions In Mumbai...
article-image

"The RBI, however, has limited direct currency intervention, thus allowing greater volatility and possible further declines in the rupee, which has made new lows against most currencies," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Missing For 12 Hours Returns Home Safely; No Foul Play Suspected
Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Missing For 12 Hours Returns Home Safely; No Foul Play Suspected
UP's First Women Police Encounter! Shot And Arrested History-Sheeter In Ghaziabad; WATCH VIDEO
UP's First Women Police Encounter! Shot And Arrested History-Sheeter In Ghaziabad; WATCH VIDEO
Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In 2022 Sonam Shukla Murder Case For Want Of Evidence
Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In 2022 Sonam Shukla Murder Case For Want Of Evidence
'False Hindu God': Republican Leader Alexander Duncan Faces Criticism For Controversial Post On Lord Hanuman Statue In Texas
'False Hindu God': Republican Leader Alexander Duncan Faces Criticism For Controversial Post On Lord Hanuman Statue In Texas

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.03 per cent lower at 97.30.Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.62 per cent lower at USD 66.16 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex fell 207.78 points or 0.25 per cent to 81,952.19 in morning trade, while the Nifty was down 68.40 points or 0.27 per cent to 25,133.95.Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,910.09 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is leading an official delegation to the US for trade talks.

The delegation plans to hold talks with the US team to take forward discussions with a view to achieving an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement.The minister will visit New York, accompanied by the special secretary in the ministry, Rajesh Agrawal, and other officials. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian IT Firms Shielded From $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Localisation & Offshoring Strategies...

Indian IT Firms Shielded From $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Localisation & Offshoring Strategies...

Record-Breaking Rally: Gold Rises ₹520 To Touch All-Time High Of ₹1,12,750 Per 10 Grams, Buoyed...

Record-Breaking Rally: Gold Rises ₹520 To Touch All-Time High Of ₹1,12,750 Per 10 Grams, Buoyed...

Rupee Falls 25 Paise To All-Time Intraday Low Of 88.53 Against US Dollar, Investor Sentiment Drags...

Rupee Falls 25 Paise To All-Time Intraday Low Of 88.53 Against US Dollar, Investor Sentiment Drags...

Government Bonds Worth ₹32,000 Crore For Sale On September 26, RBI Will Conduct Auctions In Mumbai...

Government Bonds Worth ₹32,000 Crore For Sale On September 26, RBI Will Conduct Auctions In Mumbai...

Income Tax Refund Still Not Credited? This Shocking Reason Behind The Delay Will Surprise You

Income Tax Refund Still Not Credited? This Shocking Reason Behind The Delay Will Surprise You