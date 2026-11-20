The rupee gained 50 paise to 92.82 against the US dollar. |

Mumbai: The rupee gained as much as 50 paise against the US dollar on Friday, touching 92.82 in intraday trade as a sharp recovery in domestic equities and sustained foreign inflows lifted the currency. It was the first time since 10 April that the rupee had strengthened past 93 to the dollar.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.25 against the dollar and extended its gains through the session. It had settled 9 paise higher at 93.32 on Thursday. The rupee last traded on the stronger side of 93 on 10 April, when it closed at 92.83.

Foreign Buying

The rupee’s intraday high marked an appreciation of Rs 1.37, or nearly 1.5 percent, from its close of 94.19 on 13 November. The move extended a rally that had already delivered four consecutive sessions of gains through Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors have put more than Rs 84,000 crore into Indian equities over the past two weeks. Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 7,411.41 crore on Thursday alone.

Forex analysts said overseas investors were seeking higher returns in India as rallies in artificial intelligence-linked shares in the US, Taiwan and South Korea lost momentum. A softer American currency also lent support to the rupee.

Equities Rebound

Domestic equities recovered from a weak start on Friday. In afternoon trade, the Sensex was up 723.01 points, or 0.87 percent, at 83,744.76, while the Nifty gained 218.65 points, or 0.86 percent, to 25,732.40.

Both benchmark indices had closed more than 1 percent higher on Thursday. Friday’s rebound added to the support for the rupee, with the currency’s intraday advance coming alongside gains in both equity benchmarks.

Dollar Softens

The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.15 percent to 103.68. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures rose 0.68 percent to USD 92.61 a barrel. Higher crude prices can raise demand for dollars from oil importers, adding pressure on the rupee.

Friday’s intraday gain was more than five times Thursday’s 9-paise rise. The session’s strongest level also took the rupee a paise past its 10 April closing rate.

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