e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee gains 21 paise to 82.62 against dollar in early trade

Rupee gains 21 paise to 82.62 against dollar in early trade

On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 82.83 against the dollar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
Rupee gains 6 paise to end at 82.70 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Early on Thursday, the rupee strengthened 21 paise to 82.62 against the US dollar, helped by widespread dollar weakening and a strong trend in domestic markets.

Positive domestic trade deficit data and foreign money inflows, according to forex traders, helped to boost investor optimism.

The native currency at the interbank foreign exchange started out at 82.72 versus the dollar before moving up and reaching 82.62, rising 21 paise from its previous finish.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 82.83 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.25 per cent to 103.66.

Brent crude futures rose 0.50 percent to USD 85.81 per barrel, the global oil benchmark.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 200 points, Nifty around 18100
article-image

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 391.48 points, or 0.64 percent, at 61,666.57 on the domestic equity market. The NSE Nifty index as a whole increased by 113.90 points or 0.63 percent to 18,129.75.

As imports decreased 3.63 percent year over year to USD 50.66 billion in January, India's trade deficit decreased to a 12-month low of USD 17.75 billion. When compared to January of last year, exports fell 6.58 percent to USD 32.91 billion.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net purchasers in the capital market on Wednesday, buying shares worth Rs 432.15 crore.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices, Feb 16: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Gold and silver price falls in early trade

Gold and silver price falls in early trade

Pakistan in a historic hike increases cost of Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene

Pakistan in a historic hike increases cost of Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Nestle India total income at Rs 4,286 cr, net profit hits Rs 628 cr; Adani...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Nestle India total income at Rs 4,286 cr, net profit hits Rs 628 cr; Adani...

Adani Group clarifies that media reports on Grant Thornton hiring for auditing a rumour

Adani Group clarifies that media reports on Grant Thornton hiring for auditing a rumour

HAL signs contract with Argentinian Air Force

HAL signs contract with Argentinian Air Force