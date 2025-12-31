 Government Launches ₹4,531 Crore Market Access Support For Exporters
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGovernment Launches ₹4,531 Crore Market Access Support For Exporters

Government Launches ₹4,531 Crore Market Access Support For Exporters

The government unveiled a Rs 4,531 crore Market Access Support scheme over 2025-31 (Rs 500 crore for FY26) under the Rs 25,060 crore export promotion mission. It funds participation in international fairs, exhibitions, Buyer-Seller Meets, and Reverse BSMs amid US tariffs. Features include advance event calendars, 35% MSME quota, and airfare aid for small exporters.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday launched Rs 4,531 crore market access support for exporters under which financial support will be provided to participate in activities such as international fairs and exhibitions.

It will help exporters at some time when they are facing a steep 50 per cent tariff by the US. The measure is a part of the Rs 25,060-crore export promotion mission. Under the Market Access Support, Rs 4,531 crore will be allocated over six years (2025-31) and Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for 2025-26.

Director General of Foreign Trade Ajay Bhadoo said under the measure structured financial and institutional support will be provided for activities including Buyer-Seller Meets (BSMs), participation in international trade fairs and exhibitions, Mega Reverse Buyer-Seller Meets (RBSMs) organised in India.

A forward-looking three-to-five-year calendar of major market access events will be prepared and approved in advance, enabling exporters and organising agencies to plan participation well ahead of time and ensuring continuity of market development efforts. A minimum participation of 35 per cent MSMEs has been mandated for supported events, with special prioritisation being accorded to new geographies and smaller markets to encourage export diversification, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Raihan Vadra & Aviva Baig Attended Priyanka Gandhi's Election Rally In Wayanad; Old Video Surfaces
Raihan Vadra & Aviva Baig Attended Priyanka Gandhi's Election Rally In Wayanad; Old Video Surfaces
Private Equity Investments In Indian Real Estate Surge 59% To $6.7 Billion In 2025
Private Equity Investments In Indian Real Estate Surge 59% To $6.7 Billion In 2025
Crude Oil Prices See Biggest Fall Since 2020, Markets Watch January 4 OPEC+ Decision Closely
Crude Oil Prices See Biggest Fall Since 2020, Markets Watch January 4 OPEC+ Decision Closely
'Can't We Talk As Friends?': Khushi Mukherjee Clarifies There Was Nothing 'Romantic' Between Her & Suryakumar Yadav
'Can't We Talk As Friends?': Khushi Mukherjee Clarifies There Was Nothing 'Romantic' Between Her & Suryakumar Yadav

Delegation size has been benchmarked at a minimum of 50 participants, with flexibility provided based on market conditions and strategic relevance. Small exporters with export turnover of up to Rs 75 lakh in the preceding year will be provided partial airfare support to encourage participation of new and small exporters. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Government Launches ₹4,531 Crore Market Access Support For Exporters

Government Launches ₹4,531 Crore Market Access Support For Exporters

Private Equity Investments In Indian Real Estate Surge 59% To $6.7 Billion In 2025

Private Equity Investments In Indian Real Estate Surge 59% To $6.7 Billion In 2025

Crude Oil Prices See Biggest Fall Since 2020, Markets Watch January 4 OPEC+ Decision Closely

Crude Oil Prices See Biggest Fall Since 2020, Markets Watch January 4 OPEC+ Decision Closely

Zomato & Swiggy Boost Incentives To Counter New Year's Eve Gig Workers' Strike

Zomato & Swiggy Boost Incentives To Counter New Year's Eve Gig Workers' Strike

Piyush Goyal Hails ONDC For Democratising E-Commerce & Empowering Small Sellers

Piyush Goyal Hails ONDC For Democratising E-Commerce & Empowering Small Sellers