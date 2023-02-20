Rupee gains 16 paise to 82.66 against dollar in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

In early trade on Monday, the rupee increased 16 paise to 82.66 against the US dollar as the American currency declined from its high points.

Forex traders claimed that the local currency also received some support from low crude oil prices.

The local unit started out at 82.69 against the dollar on the interbank foreign exchange, but gained ground and reached 82.66, representing an increase of 16 paise from its previous closing.

In initial trade, the rupee also touched a low of 82.71 against the American currency. On Friday, the rupee closed at 82.82 against dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six different currencies, increased 0.13 percent to 103.99.

The benchmark for global oil, Brent crude futures, increased by 0.61% to USD 83.51 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 23.44 points, or 0.04 percent, to 60,979.13 on the domestic equity market. The larger NSE Nifty dropped to 17,910.25 by 33.95 points, or 0.19 percent.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 624.61 crore on Friday, making them net sellers in the capital market.

