Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 49 points, Nifty around 18000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened higher with Nifty around 18000.

The Sensex was up 49.85 points or 0.08% at 61052.42, and the Nifty was up 0.30 points or 0.00% at 17944.50.

About 1,331 shares advanced, 786 shares declined, and 178 shares were unchanged.

Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's Labs, Power Grid Corp, and Bajaj Finserv were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Cipla, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Wipro, and Divis Labs.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

