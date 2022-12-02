e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee falls 9 paise to close at 81.35 against US dollar

Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 81.35 against US dollar

The local unit opened at 81.11, but pared the gains and ended at 81.35, down 9 paise over its previous close

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
File: Representative image
Follow us on

The rupee pared its initial gains and settled down by 9 paise at 81.35 against the US dollar on Friday as the support from weak dollar was negated by weak domestic markets and a surge in crude oil prices.

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows also weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.11, but pared the gains and ended at 81.35, down 9 paise over its previous close.

During the day, the local unit witnessed an intraday high of 81.08 and a low of 81.35. On Thursday, the rupee appreciated by 4 paise to close at 81.26 against the US dollar.

"Weak US Dollar index supported the rupee. However, weak domestic markets, a surge in crude oil and FII outflows capped sharp gains," said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Read Also
Closing bell: Indices ended lower; Sensex falls 415 points at 62868, Nifty below 18700
article-image

The US Dollar declined as US ISM manufacturing PMI slipped into contraction and positive riskier currencies such as Euro and Pound. Euro surged as the German trade surplus topped street estimates.

"We expect the Rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on risk aversion in global markets and fresh outflows by FIIs. However, softness in the greenback may support Rupee at lower levels. Markets may also take cues from US non-farm payroll data today evening, wherein it is expected to show a slower pace of hiring," Choudhary added.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.18 per cent to 104.53.

Read Also
Rupee rises 18 paise to 81.08 against US dollar in early trade
article-image

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.17 per cent to USD 87.03 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,565.93 crore, according to exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 415.69 points or 0.66 per cent to end at 62,868.50, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 116.40 points or 0.62 per cent to 18,696.10.

With inputs from Agencies.

RECENT STORIES

Apple CEO Tim Cook dodges questions on violent protests at iPhone factory in China

Apple CEO Tim Cook dodges questions on violent protests at iPhone factory in China

US-based tech firm to double India workforce amid layoffs in the sector

US-based tech firm to double India workforce amid layoffs in the sector

Godrej Properties buys 18.6 acre land in Mumbai to develop premium housing project; aims Rs 7,000 cr...

Godrej Properties buys 18.6 acre land in Mumbai to develop premium housing project; aims Rs 7,000 cr...

Tech layoffs: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy justifies job cuts as cost-cutting measure

Tech layoffs: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy justifies job cuts as cost-cutting measure

Maruti Suzuki November output up at 152,786 from 145,560 last year

Maruti Suzuki November output up at 152,786 from 145,560 last year