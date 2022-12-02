e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee rises 18 paise to 81.08 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 18 paise to 81.08 against US dollar in early trade

On Thursday, the rupee appreciated by 4 paise to close at 81.26 against the dollar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

The rupee gains 18 paise to 81.08 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, supported by a weak dollar in the international market.

Forex traders said weak domestic equities and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.11 against the dollar, then gained further ground to touch 81.08, registering a rise of 18 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee appreciated by 4 paise to close at 81.26 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01 percent to 104.71.

Read Also
Opening bell: Indices open lower; Sensex falls 210 points, Nifty below 18800
article-image

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.22 percent to USD 87.07 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 259.39 points or 0.41 percent lower at 63,024.80. The broader NSE Nifty fell 71.60 points or 0.38 percent to 18,740.90.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,565.93 crore, according to exchange data.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
article-image

Meanwhile, the collections from Goods and Services Tax (GST) grew by 11 percent to about Rs 1.46 lakh crore in November.

This is the ninth month in a row that revenues have exceeded Rs 1.4 lakh crore. However, the collection in November was the lowest since August.

With inputs from Agencies.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Govt invites bids for privatisation of NMDC's Nagarnar Steel Plant

Govt invites bids for privatisation of NMDC's Nagarnar Steel Plant

Independent valuers give a Liquidation Value of Rs 13,000 cr for Reliance Capital

Independent valuers give a Liquidation Value of Rs 13,000 cr for Reliance Capital

Britannia aims five-fold growth in cheese business in next 5 yrs

Britannia aims five-fold growth in cheese business in next 5 yrs

Enjoy higher FD rates with the special tenure on a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Enjoy higher FD rates with the special tenure on a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Farmers received Rs 1,25,662 cr so far against premium of Rs 25,186 cr, says Agri Ministry

Farmers received Rs 1,25,662 cr so far against premium of Rs 25,186 cr, says Agri Ministry