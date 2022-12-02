Opening bell: Indices opens lower; Sensex falls 210 points, Nifty below 18800

e-Paper Get App
ONGC, Hindalco Industries, BPCL, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 09:30 AM IST
Unsplash Maxim Hopman
Indian indices opened lower on December 2 with Nifty below 18,800.

The Sensex was down 210.73 points or 0.33% at 63073.46, and the Nifty was down 57.50 points or 0.31% at 18755.

About 1,273 shares have advanced, 733 shares declined, and 145 shares are unchanged.

ONGC, Hindalco Industries, BPCL, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while the major losers were Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Divis Laboratories, UltraTech Cement and ICICI Bank.

