 Rupee Depreciates 7 Paise To 88.27 Against US Dollar, Negative Trend In Domestic Equities Drag
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee Depreciates 7 Paise To 88.27 Against US Dollar, Negative Trend In Domestic Equities Drag

Rupee Depreciates 7 Paise To 88.27 Against US Dollar, Negative Trend In Domestic Equities Drag

"The rupee may have stumbled after its recent run, but the story is far from over. Supportive trade developments and firm domestic confidence suggest there is still room for appreciation," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The rupee witnessed range-bound trading in morning deals on Friday and depreciated 7 paise to 88.27 against the US dollar, dragged lower by broad dollar strength and a negative trend in domestic equities.Forex traders said the recovery in the US dollar capped the upside for the domestic unit.

Moreover, worries over US tariffs on India dented investor sentiments further.At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.22, then lost ground and touched a low of 88.27 against the US dollar, registering a decline of 7 paise over its previous close.

Read Also
Indian Rupee Opens 23 Paise Stronger, Trading At 87.82 Against The Dollar Buoyed By India-US Trade...
article-image

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated 35 paise to close at 88.20 against the US dollar."The rupee may have stumbled after its recent run, but the story is far from over. Supportive trade developments and firm domestic confidence suggest there is still room for appreciation," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.Key support is placed at 87.70 -- a sustained break below this level could open the way toward 87.50 and, if momentum builds, even 87.20.

On the flip side, resistance is likely to cap gains around 88.40, Pabari added.Forex traders said weekly jobless claims in the US dropped sharply by 33,000, far better than market estimates. The surprise turnaround lifted the dollar index back toward 97 level after nearly dipping below 96 a day earlier.

FPJ Shorts
Gold Prices Snap Three-Day Losing Streak, Rebound By ₹572 To ₹1,09,624 Per 10 Grams
Gold Prices Snap Three-Day Losing Streak, Rebound By ₹572 To ₹1,09,624 Per 10 Grams
Will Apollo Tyres Break The Curse Of Team India Sponsors? Bold ₹579 Cr Deal Signals Big Ambitions & Bigger Risks
Will Apollo Tyres Break The Curse Of Team India Sponsors? Bold ₹579 Cr Deal Signals Big Ambitions & Bigger Risks
DUSU Election Results 2025 Live: ABVP Vs NSUI Face-Off; Check Round-Wise Counting Updates
DUSU Election Results 2025 Live: ABVP Vs NSUI Face-Off; Check Round-Wise Counting Updates
Mumbai: Central Railway Sidelines Blueprint To Triple Suburban Train Services, Despite Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Praising Sector-Based Plan
Mumbai: Central Railway Sidelines Blueprint To Triple Suburban Train Services, Despite Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Praising Sector-Based Plan
Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Slide, IT & PSU Bank Stocks Drag Post US Federal Reserve Rate Cut
article-image

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01 per cent to 97.34.Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.09 per cent lower at USD 67.38 per barrel in futures trade.On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex declined 264.36 points to 82,749.60 in early trade, while the Nifty dropped 65 points to 25,358.60.

Foreign Institutional Investors bought equities worth Rs 366.69 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.Meanwhile, trade talks between India and the US are progressing and are moving in the right direction, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

He said Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch was in New Delhi on September 16 for daylong talks with Indian official team.The talks were important as the US has imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Prices Snap Three-Day Losing Streak, Rebound By ₹572 To ₹1,09,624 Per 10 Grams

Gold Prices Snap Three-Day Losing Streak, Rebound By ₹572 To ₹1,09,624 Per 10 Grams

Will Apollo Tyres Break The Curse Of Team India Sponsors? Bold ₹579 Cr Deal Signals Big Ambitions...

Will Apollo Tyres Break The Curse Of Team India Sponsors? Bold ₹579 Cr Deal Signals Big Ambitions...

Adani Group Firms Climb 13% After SEBI Clears Stock Manipulation Allegations By Hindenburg Research

Adani Group Firms Climb 13% After SEBI Clears Stock Manipulation Allegations By Hindenburg Research

JSW Neo Energy Signs Pact With Statkraft IH Holding To Acquire 100% Equity Shares Of Tidong Power...

JSW Neo Energy Signs Pact With Statkraft IH Holding To Acquire 100% Equity Shares Of Tidong Power...

Will Your Salary Account Get A Festive Surprise Soon? Big Hike In DA Likely Just Before Diwali For...

Will Your Salary Account Get A Festive Surprise Soon? Big Hike In DA Likely Just Before Diwali For...