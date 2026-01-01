 Rupee Depreciates 10 Paise To 89.98 Against Dollar On First Trading Day Of 2026
The Indian rupee fell 10 paise to close provisionally at 89.98 against the US dollar on January 1, 2026, pressured by sustained foreign fund outflows (Rs 3,597 crore on Wednesday), elevated importer dollar demand, and weak domestic equities. Easing crude prices offered some support, but a firmer dollar index prevailed. The rupee had slumped 5% in 2025.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 10 paise to close at 89.98 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, the first trading session of 2026, as sustained foreign fund outflows and a negative trend in domestic equities dented investor sentiments. Forex traders said the USD/INR pair traded in a tight range, as support from easing crude oil prices was offset by a positive tone in the US dollar index and foreign fund outflows.

The Indian rupee declined on the first day of the year, after registering a 5 per cent slump in 2025, as significant fund outflows kept dollar demand elevated and the rupee under pressure. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 89.94 against the dollar, touched an intra-day low of 89.99, and a high of 89.93.

At the end of Thursday's trading session, the rupee was quoted at 89.98 (provisional) against the greenback, down 10 paise from its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated by 13 paise to close at 89.88 against the US dollar. In 2025, the rupee slumped 5 per cent amid persistent outflows of foreign capital and heightened dollar demand from importers, making it one of the worst-performing Asian currencies.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09 per cent higher at 98.32. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.78 per cent higher at USD 60.85 per barrel in futures trade. Forex traders said the USD/INR pair is trading under pressure due to multiple factors, including a shift toward risk aversion, driven by persistent capital withdrawals from foreign investors ahead of the holiday break, alongside heightened greenback demand from importers.

On the domestic equity market front, the stock market ended the first trading session of 2026 on a flat note. Sensex dipped 32 points to 85,188.60, while the Nifty was up 16.95 points to 26,146.55. Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,597.38 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. On the domestic macroeconomic front, gross GST collections rose 6.1 per cent to over Rs 1.74 lakh crore in December 2025, on slow growth in revenues from domestic sales following the sweeping tax cuts, according to government data released on Thursday. Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in December 2024 was over Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

