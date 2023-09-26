Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Asks Recruits To Work With Citizen-first Approach |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the ‘Rozgar Mela’ on Tuesday asserted that government employees will play a key role in making the country a developed nation by 2047 and added they must always work with a citizen-first spirit.

“The country has resolved to become a developed India by 2047. In the next few years, we are going to be the third-largest economy... In this period, every government employee is going to play a huge role. You always need to work with a citizen-first spirit,” PM Modi said as he virtually distributed about 51,000 appointment letters to recruits in various state and central government departments.

Rozgar Mela stands as our dedicated effort to empower young individuals and strengthen their active engagement in the country's development. https://t.co/S1ZBRkXcR7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2023

“You are part of a generation which has grown up with technology...You need to use the technology in your work domain,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi, on October 22, last year, launched the 'Rozgar Mela', marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs.

PM Modi said that his government worked in a manner so as to achieve bigger goals, based on New Mindset, Content Monitoring, Mission Mode Implementation and Mass Participation.

“In 9 years, the government has implemented policies on a mission mode.”

“In the past nine years, you have witnessed how technological transformation can ease governance. Earlier, people used to stand in queues at the booking counters of railway stations. Technology has overcome this problem. Aadhaar cards, digital lockers and eKYC have eliminated the complexity of documentation,” he added.

As he distributed the appointment letters, PM Modi asserted that the responsibility of implementing the government schemes lies on all the newly appointed government employees.

“When millions of youth like you join government services, the speed and scale of implementing policies also increase,” he said.

The recruitment drive is taking place across central government departments as well as state governments and UTs.

The new recruits who received appointments today will be joining the government in various Ministries/Departments including the Department of Posts, the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, the Department of Atomic Energy, the Department of Revenue, the Department of Higher Education, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others.