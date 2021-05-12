Royal Enfield temporarily halts production operations until May 16, says Eicher Motors

The company stated, “The company’s manufacturing operations across Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal facilities will remain shut between Thursday, May 13, 2021 and Sunday, May 16, 2021.”

The company is planning to utilise this time to undertake maintenance activity at its manufacturing plants. “Given local lockdowns across states and Union Territories impacting retail operations, the company does not foresee any significant impact on ability to cater to demand.”

Royal Enfield parent company stated in its filing that it continues to monitor the situation closely and will take appropriate actions as the situation progresses; and in line with the directives being issued by government and administrative authorities.



The company has issued advisories to all dealerships in India to adhere to local regulations and follow local administrative orders, as may apply. “All other employees across Royal Enfield's offices, including corporate offices in Chennai and Gurgaon continue to work from home, until further notice,” the company added.

One of the oldest motorcycle brands, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the mid-size motorcycle segment in India.