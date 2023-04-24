Route Mobile announces state‐of‐the‐art SMS fraud prevention solution for MNOs and Enterprises | Route Mobile

Route Mobile Limited, a CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) provider to enterprises, over‐the‐top ("OTT") players, and mobile network operators, launches Route Guard, an innovative blockchain based AI and ML solution, with advanced security features to prevent spamming and phishing attacks.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, there are 1.14 billion mobile phone subscribers in India alone. Smartphones have become a preferred target for SMS fraud and smishing (SMS phishing) attempts due to the exponential increase in the number of handset users in India. Route Guard is a world‐class product that intelligently combats this problem faced by MNO’s and end‐users alike to prevent rogue messages from reaching a phone’s inbox. It significantly reduces or eliminates digital fraud, spam and phishing attacks nationwide.

Route Guard is launched under Route Ledger Technologies Private Limited (“Route Ledger”), a wholly‐owned subsidiary of Route Mobile that focuses on blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) solutions for the telecom industry. Route Mobile is already in discussion with various telecom companies and enterprises to help them overcome phishing/spam challenges on their network.

“India is a massive market for mobile telephony, with over 600 million smartphone subscribers it is unfortunately prone to phishing attacks. Route Guard will help in identifying the probable phishing attacks and help telecom operators to protect their customers from malicious messages.”, said Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director & Group CEO.

Read Also Route Mobile cancels 6,875 ESOPs

Route Guard is an innovative AI and ML‐based solution driven by blockchain that provides advanced security features to prevent phishing and spam attacks. Its powerful, advanced algorithms can quickly identify suspicious and malicious SMS messages for MNOs, and block them to ensure the security and integrity of your messages.