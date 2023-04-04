Route Mobile cancels 6,875 ESOPs | Route Mobile

Route Mobile Limited's Nomination and Remuneration / Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved cancellation of 6,875 ESOPs, the company announced through an exchange filing. ESOPS were canceled under the company's Employee Stock Option Plan 2017 and Employee Stock Option Plan 2021.

1,250 ESOPS were canceled under the 2017 plan whereas 5,625 ESOPS were canceled under the 2021 plan.

The canceled ESOPS under Plan 2021 have been credited back to the ESOP pool account.

Route Mobile shares

The shares of Route Mobile on Monday closed at Rs 1,352, down by 1.02 per cent.