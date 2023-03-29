Gland Pharma rewards employees with ESOP | Image: Gland Pharma (Representative)

Gland Pharma Limited on Wednesday allotted 10,600 shares of Rs 1 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were allocated under the Gland Pharma Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2019.

Post the allotment the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company increased to Rs 16,47,00,823 consisting of 16,47,00,823 shares.

Gland Pharma shares

Gland Pharma shares on Wednesday closed at Rs 1,274, up by 1.54 per cent.

