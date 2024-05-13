 Ridham Gada Appointed President Of NAREDCO Maharashtra NEXTGEN
NEXTGEN aims to create a platform where young professionals in the real estate sector can come together to share experiences, enhance their skills, and influence the industry positively.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 08:37 PM IST
Riddham Gada | LinkedIn (Riddham Gada)

Ridham Gada, Partner at Prem Group, a renowned real estate group based in Mumbai, has been elected as the new President of National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra NEXTGEN, the youth wing of the realtors’ organization. Gada takes over the role from Rishabh Siroya.



Expressing his enthusiasm about his new position, Gada said, "I am greatly honored and humbled by the confidence shown by the NEXTGEN committee. Being entrusted with such a pivotal role in the organization, I am committed to exceeding expectations and fostering significant growth for all entities involved with NEXTGEN. I look forward to working closely with the council and government to ensure a robust, transparent, and attainable real estate sector."

President of NAREDCO Maharashtra, Prashant Sharma said, "Gada's vision for innovation and his respect for heritage make him the ideal leader for NEXTGEN. His approach will surely inspire and guide our young realtors towards excellence.”

President of NAREDCO Maharashtra, Prashant Sharma said, "Gada's vision for innovation and his respect for heritage make him the ideal leader for NEXTGEN. His approach will surely inspire and guide our young realtors towards excellence."

