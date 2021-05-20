Rich balanced diet and regular exercise dominate at Dr. Sunita Godara’s Webinar organised by the PR Society Delhi

Public Relations Society Delhi organised a webinar on May 16, 2021 on Healthy Life style during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Renowned Fitness Expert and Asian Marathan Gold Medal winner, Dr Sunita Godhara was the key speaker and shared number of tips to maintain the healthy lifestyle with attendees coming from different strata of the society including senior citizens. This was the first program organised by the newly elected body of PR Society Delhi; under the Chairmanship of S S Rao, CGM, PFC.

During the one hour interactive session, Dr Sunita Godara emphasised on giving full attention to regular physical activities and balanced diet. She highlighted the importance of childhood habits in this regard and applauded the role of parents for inculcating the same. She did mention that Indian Herbs are very effective in handling healthy lifestyle in this pandemic time.