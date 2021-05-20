HPCL recognized with coveted Media360 Awards

HPCL has been recognized with two prestigious honors at Media360 Awards 2021 by Campaign India. The two awards are for Corporate Website (Delivering Happiness) and 360° Employee Communication Campaign under the categories Best Use Of Media : Digital Website (English) and Insight & Innovation Total Communications Campaign respectively. It is notable that HPCL is the only CPSE to be conferred with, in these premier Media Awards. HPCL’s effective brand communication to inform, persuade, enlighten, teach, remind and enrich the knowledge of its internal &external stakeholders about its values, products and services have been recognized thru these awards.