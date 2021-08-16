Revenue per available room in top six Indian cities rises 84.7% in Q2 2021: JLL report

The revenue per available room (RevPAR) in the top six Indian cities saw an 84.7 per cent year-on-year growth during the second quarter of 2021, according to global real estate consultant JLL.

All six markets -- Goa, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai -- witnessed growth in RevPAR performance in Q2 2021 (April-June) over the same period last year, which was impacted by the complete lockdown, JLL's Hotel Momentum India (HMI) Q2 2021 said.

"Goa yet again emerged as the RevPAR leader in absolute terms in Q2 2021 with a growth of 360.1 per cent as compared to the very low base of Q2 2020," it added.

Mumbai witnessed the highest growth in occupancy level, registering a 17.7 per cent increase in Q2 2021 over the same period last year.

Chennai recorded 99.6 per cent growth in RevPAR followed by Hyderabad with 89.6 per cent, JLL said in a statement.

"Whilst Q2 2021 has been extremely hard on hospitality sector given the brutal second wave, we take some encouragement from the way business has resumed. Flights are filling up; holiday destinations are running the full house, and we have witnessed pick up in wedding bookings too," JLL, South Asia, Hotels and Hospitality Group, MD, Jaideep Dang said.

Operations have become a very tricky affair, with managing employees and costs given sudden demand fluctuations, he added.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 04:39 PM IST