Retail Investors Redefine India’s Markets, Says Anand Rathi At MIBF Conclave

MIBF Conclave Focuses on Future of Investing.

Mumbai: The Maheshwari International Business Foundation (MIBF) hosted a high-level Conclave on the Future of Investing at ITC Grand Central, Parel, convening policymakers, market veterans, founders, and investors to deliberate on India’s evolving financial landscape and long-term investment opportunities. Addressing the audience, Anand Rathi, Founder and Group Chairman of the Anand Rathi Group, highlighted the increasing strength of retail participation in Indian markets and its stabilising influence on market dynamics.

Retail Participation Changes Market Landscape

Anand Rathi said India’s stock markets are no longer driven only by large institutions. Ordinary investors are now actively participating through equities and mutual funds with a long-term mindset. This steady flow of domestic money, he noted, has added depth and resilience to the markets, making them better equipped to handle global uncertainties.

Market Ups and Downs Are Part of the Journey

Highlighting market behaviour, Anand Rathi reminded investors that volatility is natural. Short-term corrections, he said, should not lead to panic or hasty decisions. Instead, investors should stay disciplined and avoid emotional reactions during market highs and lows, as fear and greed often result in poor outcomes.

Long-Term Approach Builds Wealth

Anand Rathi stressed that wealth creation is a gradual process. Staying invested for the long term allows investors to benefit from compounding. He added that even small but regular investments can create meaningful wealth over time if investors remain patient and avoid frequent buying and selling.

India’s Economic Fundamentals Remain Strong

Despite global challenges such as geopolitical tensions and changing interest rate cycles, Anand Rathi expressed confidence in India’s growth story. Strong domestic demand, rising consumption, and improving financial awareness continue to support economic expansion. Domestic investors, he said, are now playing a crucial role in supporting markets during periods of foreign fund volatility.

Financial Awareness Is Key

Anand Rathi emphasised the importance of financial education. Understanding risk, diversification, and valuations helps investors make informed decisions and remain confident during volatile market phases.

Message for Investors

Concluding his address at the MIBF conclave, Anand Rathi said investing should be treated as a long-term journey. Patience, discipline, and continuous learning, he said, are essential for sustainable wealth creation.