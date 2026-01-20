 Retail Investors Redefine India’s Markets, Says Anand Rathi At MIBF Conclave
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRetail Investors Redefine India’s Markets, Says Anand Rathi At MIBF Conclave

Retail Investors Redefine India’s Markets, Says Anand Rathi At MIBF Conclave

At a conclave hosted by the Maheshwari International Business Foundation in Mumbai, Anand Rathi highlighted the growing role of retail investors in Indian markets. He advised patience amid volatility, expressed confidence in India’s economic fundamentals, and stressed long-term investing and financial education as keys to wealth creation.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
MIBF Conclave Focuses on Future of Investing. |

Mumbai: The Maheshwari International Business Foundation (MIBF) hosted a high-level Conclave on the Future of Investing at ITC Grand Central, Parel, convening policymakers, market veterans, founders, and investors to deliberate on India’s evolving financial landscape and long-term investment opportunities. Addressing the audience, Anand Rathi, Founder and Group Chairman of the Anand Rathi Group, highlighted the increasing strength of retail participation in Indian markets and its stabilising influence on market dynamics.

Retail Participation Changes Market Landscape

Anand Rathi said India’s stock markets are no longer driven only by large institutions. Ordinary investors are now actively participating through equities and mutual funds with a long-term mindset. This steady flow of domestic money, he noted, has added depth and resilience to the markets, making them better equipped to handle global uncertainties.

Read Also
Macro Stability & Credit Revival Mark New Phase For India’s Financial System: SS Mundra
article-image

Market Ups and Downs Are Part of the Journey

FPJ Shorts
Retail Investors Redefine India’s Markets, Says Anand Rathi At MIBF Conclave
Retail Investors Redefine India’s Markets, Says Anand Rathi At MIBF Conclave
Viva College Students Assaulted Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Discussion In Virar; Police Register NC Case, Probe Underway
Viva College Students Assaulted Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Discussion In Virar; Police Register NC Case, Probe Underway
When Valentino Created Its First & Only Indian Lehenga For Isha Ambani: A Iconic Fashion Moment To Remember
When Valentino Created Its First & Only Indian Lehenga For Isha Ambani: A Iconic Fashion Moment To Remember
Who Is Nicola Peltz Beckham? Everything To Know About Brooklyn Beckham's Wife
Who Is Nicola Peltz Beckham? Everything To Know About Brooklyn Beckham's Wife

Highlighting market behaviour, Anand Rathi reminded investors that volatility is natural. Short-term corrections, he said, should not lead to panic or hasty decisions. Instead, investors should stay disciplined and avoid emotional reactions during market highs and lows, as fear and greed often result in poor outcomes.

Read Also
MIBF Hosts Future Of Investing Conclave, Spotlight On India’s Financial Roadmap
article-image

Long-Term Approach Builds Wealth

Anand Rathi stressed that wealth creation is a gradual process. Staying invested for the long term allows investors to benefit from compounding. He added that even small but regular investments can create meaningful wealth over time if investors remain patient and avoid frequent buying and selling.

India’s Economic Fundamentals Remain Strong

Despite global challenges such as geopolitical tensions and changing interest rate cycles, Anand Rathi expressed confidence in India’s growth story. Strong domestic demand, rising consumption, and improving financial awareness continue to support economic expansion. Domestic investors, he said, are now playing a crucial role in supporting markets during periods of foreign fund volatility.

Read Also
MIBF To Host Global Investment Conclave In Mumbai, Industry Stalwarts To Guide Future-Ready...
article-image

Financial Awareness Is Key

Anand Rathi emphasised the importance of financial education. Understanding risk, diversification, and valuations helps investors make informed decisions and remain confident during volatile market phases.

Message for Investors

Concluding his address at the MIBF conclave, Anand Rathi said investing should be treated as a long-term journey. Patience, discipline, and continuous learning, he said, are essential for sustainable wealth creation.- an eye catchy headline only for this story

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Retail Investors Redefine India’s Markets, Says Anand Rathi At MIBF Conclave
Retail Investors Redefine India’s Markets, Says Anand Rathi At MIBF Conclave
Cisco Views India As Strategically Vital Market, Plans Continued Investment & Manufacturing...
Cisco Views India As Strategically Vital Market, Plans Continued Investment & Manufacturing...
Ola Electric Shares Fall For 10th Straight Session, Stock Down 78% From Peak
Ola Electric Shares Fall For 10th Straight Session, Stock Down 78% From Peak
Finance Ministry Highlights Key Tax Reforms & Progress From Budget 2025 Ahead Of Union Budget...
Finance Ministry Highlights Key Tax Reforms & Progress From Budget 2025 Ahead Of Union Budget...
Silver Soars To All-Time High $94.74 Amid US-Europe Tariff Clash Over Greenland, Gold At $4,689 Peak
Silver Soars To All-Time High $94.74 Amid US-Europe Tariff Clash Over Greenland, Gold At $4,689 Peak