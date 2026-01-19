 MIBF Hosts Future Of Investing Conclave, Spotlight On India’s Financial Roadmap
MIBF hosted the Conclave on the Future of Investing in Mumbai, featuring policymakers and market leaders. Discussions covered India’s financial system, public and private markets, asset allocation, and wealth creation, with keynote addresses by S.S. Mundhra and Anand Rathi.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Maheshwari International Business Foundation (MIBF) on Saturday hosted a high-level Conclave on the Future of Investing at ITC Grand Central, Parel, bringing together policymakers, market veterans, founders, and investors to deliberate on India’s evolving financial ecosystem and long-term investment opportunities.

The conclave focused on key themes such as India’s financial system, capital flows, asset allocation, public and private markets, and wealth creation across market cycles. The event commenced with registration and welcome tea, followed by the traditional lighting of the lamp and opening remarks by MIBF founders Shri S.K. Lahoti and Shri Prashant Maheshwari. The founders also introduced Shri Deepak Maheshwari as the incoming president of the foundation.

Addresses by eminent personalities including Smt Sobha Sadani and Ms Ananyashree Birla set the tone for the discussions. Ms Birla also unveiled the MMU brand and ceremonially released the event souvenir, marking a key highlight of the conclave.

A keynote address on 'India’s Financial System and the Road Ahead' was delivered by Shri S.S. Mundhra, former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. He shared insights on regulatory evolution, financial stability, and India’s preparedness to support sustained economic growth.

The conclave featured multiple panel discussions covering critical investment themes. Panel Discussion I focused on India’s investment supercycle, examining capital flows and asset allocation strategies. Panel Discussion II explored the reset in public markets, with discussions on equity, debt, and portfolio construction in a changing macroeconomic environment. Panel Discussion III delved into private markets and alternatives, including venture capital, private equity, private credit, and pre-IPO opportunities.

A presentation by Shri Anand Rathi, Founder and Group Chairman of the Anand Rathi Group, offered a comprehensive perspective on the global and Indian economy, equity markets, and strategies for building wealth across market cycles, followed by an interactive Q&A session.

The evening also included a Founder and Promoter Spotlight, highlighting entrepreneurial journeys, decision-making, and key learnings, before concluding with a felicitation ceremony, vote of thanks, and a networking dinner.

The conclave underscored the growing importance of informed investing and collaborative dialogue as India positions itself as a major global investment destination.

