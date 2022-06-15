Mumbai's first mega international bicycle fair in November | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai International Bike Fair (MIBF) to promote sustainable mobility will be hosting the city's first mega international exhibition this year for three days on November 18, 19 and 20th at NESCO exhibition centre in Goregoan. Urban World Consulting, founded by former MMRDA Commissioner R A Rajeev (IAS), along with the VIS Group, organised the bicycle fair to promote cycling.

The exhibition will serve as a platform for manufacturers, dealers, distributors, importers, and entrepreneurs who are looking for new business opportunities. The event will showcase a mix of start-ups, scale-ups and established businesses in the areas of cargo bikes, E-bikes, and the bicycle industry in general. “It would also provide a platform for urban practitioners and city administrators to exchange information and discuss the latest developments in urban mobility, towards incorporating the concept of suitable infrastructure required in cities and towns, as well as how to integrate the same through smart urban planning,” said Rajeev.

The expo will also be open to the B2C segment to provide knowledge and increase awareness about cycling as part of urban mobility, safe cycling infrastructure, the latest products and services in the industry, and much more. The event intends to bring together the whole sector under one roof for networking. “It would serve as a meeting point for new dealers and consumers, especially for observing the newest trends and innovations,” he added.

Countries like the Netherlands, where cycling plays an important part of local commute, will be part of this exhibition.

Interestingly, the brains behind the 15-minute city concept, Carlos Moreno will be the keynote speaker. The 15-minute city concept prioritises how city-dwellers spend their time and espouses a slower pace of life to improve wellbeing and cut down on carbon emissions.