 Retail Inflation Falls To Over Six-Year Low Of 2.82% In May On Sharp Drop In Food And Essential Prices
Retail Inflation Falls To Over Six-Year Low Of 2.82% In May On Sharp Drop In Food And Essential Prices

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Retail inflation dipped to an over six-year low of 2.82 per cent in May mainly due to subdued prices of food items, including vegetables, fruits, and protein-rich items, showed government data released on Thursday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 3.16 per cent in April and 4.8 per cent in May 2024.

Food inflation was at 0.99 per cent in May, significantly down from 8.69 per cent in the year-ago month, according to data of the National Statistics Office (NSO).

"The significant decline in headline inflation and food inflation during the month of May 2025 is mainly attributed to a decline in inflation of pulses & products, vegetables, fruits, cereals & products, households goods & services, sugar & confectionary and egg and the favourable base effect," NSO said in a statement.

The food inflation in May 2025 is the lowest since October 2021.

