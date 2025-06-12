Air India Turns Instagram, X Logos Black After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

An Air India plane crashed at the Ahmedabad airport in the afternoon |

Air India has turned its social media logo black in order to stand in solidarity with the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash. The Tata Group-owned airline crashed soon after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. While this story is still unfolding and casualties have reached over 150, the airline has turned all of its logos black. Profile and cover photos from Air India’s Instagram and X accounts have been removed. Over 242 passengers were onboard the London-bound flight which took off at approximately 1: 38pm and crashed within two minutes.

Air India’s main X and Instagram accounts have removed their profile photos and replaced it with black background to show its solidarity with the victims. Even its subsidiary accounts, Jettwings Airways, and Air India Training Academy have done the same thing on social media. This practice is a way of expressing grief and pausing regular social media activity to show respect for the situation. Users are taking to X and Instagram to express the shock and offering strength to those affected by the incident.

Air India has also posted that it will share regular updates on its social media handles. In its latest post, Air India has confirmed that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. There are a total of 242 passengers on board of which 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals.

The airline claims that the injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. They have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Air India claims that it is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident. The company posted, “Air India will release further information via regular updates on its X handle and on http://airindia.com.”