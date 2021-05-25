Results: Ajmera Realty and Infra India net profit jumps three-fold to Rs 12.48 crore in March quarter

Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd on Tuesday reported a three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 12.48 crore for the quarter ended March despite lower income.

Its profit stood at Rs 4.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 79.78 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 98.50 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Profit went up because of lower expenses.

For the full 2020-21, net profit fell to Rs 30.18 crore from Rs 32.70 crore in the previous year.

Total income rose to Rs 351.79 crore in the financial year 2020-'21 from Rs 350.61 crore in the previous year, the company said.