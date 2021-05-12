Relief for employers! ESIC extends date for filing of ESI contribution for April amid COVID-19

The second wave of COVID-19 had led to many establishments being temporarily closed and workers unable to work. Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has understood the hardship employers are facing. Thus, it decided to extend the filing for the month of April, 2021 upto June 15, 2021. The deadline for the filing was May 15, 2021.

Ministry of Labour & Employment stated, “In line with the relief measures being extended by Government to business entities and workers, Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has relaxed the provision as entered in Regulation 31 of ESI (General) Regulations, 1950 and allowed filing of ESI contribution for the month of April, 2021 upto 15th June, 2021 instead of 15th May, 2021.”

The ministry further added this extension window is for 12.36 lakh employers to pay the contribution under the ESI scheme.

In 2020, ESIC had allowed employers an extension up to January 15, 2021 for the contribution period April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020.