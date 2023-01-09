e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRelief for Anil Ambani in black money case, Bombay HC bars tax department from acting against him

Relief for Anil Ambani in black money case, Bombay HC bars tax department from acting against him

The Bombay HC directed the income tax department against taking action against Anil Ambani.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Income Tax department is being questioned for prosecution of Anil Ambani under the Black Money and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, for allegedly evading taxes. The tax authorities were asked by the Bombay High Court, to explain how someone Ambani could've intentionally hidden his transactions, to evade a law which came into effect much later.

Read Also
Bombay HC issues notice to AG on Anil Ambani plea challenging provisions of Black Money Act
article-image

Anil Ambani has argued that the undisclosed transactions for $8.14 billion in Swiss Bank accounts that the IT department is prosecuting him over, were from 2006, 2007 and 2011, while the black money law was enacted in 2015.

Read Also
Torrent makes changes to its bid for resolution of Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital
article-image

The court asked if an act can be considered criminal, since the accused conducted transactions without knowing what the government would do in future.

Following this, the Bombay HC directed the income tax department against taking action against Anil Ambani, posting the matter to February 20.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MEDEPC authorised to issue certificates to export mobile phones and electronics from India

MEDEPC authorised to issue certificates to export mobile phones and electronics from India

Hi-Tech Pipes signs MoU to invest Rs 510 cr in Uttar Pradesh

Hi-Tech Pipes signs MoU to invest Rs 510 cr in Uttar Pradesh

Layoff wave: LinkedIn experiences demand surge from desperate employees

Layoff wave: LinkedIn experiences demand surge from desperate employees

Airtel and Jio focusing on different parts of India to reach pan India 5G coverage

Airtel and Jio focusing on different parts of India to reach pan India 5G coverage

Wholesale figures of Tata Motors up 13% globally in Oct-Dec quarter for FY23

Wholesale figures of Tata Motors up 13% globally in Oct-Dec quarter for FY23