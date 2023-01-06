Torrent makes changes to its bid for resolution of Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital

e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTorrent makes changes to its bid for resolution of Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital

Torrent has now revised its upfront payment from Rs 3,750 crore to Rs 8,640 crore.

IANSUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
In a bizarre twist to the tale, Torrent has revised its resolution plan for Reliance Capital. Torrent had earlier accused IIHL (Hinduja Group) to revise their Resolution Plan.

Torrent has now revised its upfront payment from Rs 3,750 crore to Rs 8,640 crore. This is allegedly in gross violation of the RFRP and the Challenge Mechanism.

Torrent's alleged all cash bid of Rs 8,640 crore is still lower than the Rs 9,000 crore plus all cash bid of IIHL.

