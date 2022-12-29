Reliance Jio launches True 5G in Indore and Bhopal | File Image/ Representative Image

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced the launch of its True 5G services in Indore and Bhopal through an exchange filling. With the launch, Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator in MP to launch 5G services in the city of Indore and Bhopal.

The Jio True 5G launch is in line with the announcement made by Honourable Chief Minister Shri. Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Shri Mahakaal Mahalok Ujjain on 14th December 2022. In his speech, Hon’ble CM had said that Jio would launch its 5G services in Indore and Bhopal before the end of 2022. The launch of Jio True 5G confirms Jio’s commitment and supports the technology readiness for the upcoming 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the Global Investor Summit to be held in Indore in January 2023.

Starting December 29, Jio users in the city of Indore and Bhopal, will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Commenting on the launch, a Jio Spokesperson said that “We are proud to rollout 5G in Indore and Bhopal ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the Global Investor Summit in January 2023. Jio True 5G is the only 5G service to be available in these cities and we honoured our commitment to the Hon’ble CM regarding the launch of True 5G services in the state.

Indore and Bhopal are important destinations in MP with special focus on education, tourism and industrial growth.

Jio launch in Jabalpur and Gwalior

By January 2023, Jio will launch its Jio True 5G services in other major cities like Jabalpur, and Gwalior. In addition, every town, taluka of Madhya Pradesh will be able to enjoy Jio True 5G services in by the end of December 2023.

Investment in MP

As the leading operator in MP, Jio has invested Rs. 4,420 Crore for the deployment of its True 5G network in MP, which is 68% of the total 5G spectrum investment by the industry.

Jio True 5G advantage

1. The largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands

2. Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation