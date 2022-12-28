Jio outage: Fibre internet services restored after being down pan-India

Jio Fibre services restored after being down pan-India | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Jio users across India complained on Wednesday that they were unable to access Internet services due to a temporary outage of Reliance Jio servers. The outage complaints began to come around 10 am IST, and according to media reports, it was restarted at approximately 11:30 am.

According to Downdetector, Jio outage cases began to spike around 10 am across the country, with over 300 consumers having serious connectivity problems. The cities that were affected are Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Close to 59% of users also complained that they had trouble accessing the internet on their mobile devices. 35 per cent reported no signal issues, and 9 per cent mentioned issues with their mobile phone.

People also took to Twitter to express their worries and complaints regarding the most recent outage.

This is @jio situation in smart city #Dharmshala #Himachal. Jio fully down nd no Internet speed from last 1 week. Can @JioCare help us to@improve the same or else we have to choose another service provider. @reliancejio #Jiodown pic.twitter.com/Ui9ZDP2Pss — ɴᴀᴜɢʜᴛʏ ᴋɪɴɢ (@Shreysharma_26) December 26, 2022

@reliancejio @JioCare hey again the INTERNET is NOT WORKING! Yesterday also it was down! Why is your service going down???

It is causing serious troubles to join my office. RED light blinking.

1135736969#JioDown pic.twitter.com/jpSrMgxztR — Vikramaditya Ganguly (@vagsmailbox) December 28, 2022

The company has yet to make any form of public statement on the issue.