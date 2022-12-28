e-Paper Get App
Jio outage: Fibre internet services restored after being down pan-India

The outage complaints began to come around 10 am IST and according to media reports it was restarted at approximately 11:30 am.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Jio Fibre services restored after being down pan-India | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Jio users across India complained on Wednesday that they were unable to access Internet services due to a temporary outage of Reliance Jio servers. The outage complaints began to come around 10 am IST, and according to media reports, it was restarted at approximately 11:30 am.

According to Downdetector, Jio outage cases began to spike around 10 am across the country, with over 300 consumers having serious connectivity problems. The cities that were affected are Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Close to 59% of users also complained that they had trouble accessing the internet on their mobile devices. 35 per cent reported no signal issues, and 9 per cent mentioned issues with their mobile phone.

People also took to Twitter to express their worries and complaints regarding the most recent outage.

The company has yet to make any form of public statement on the issue.

