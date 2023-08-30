 Reliance Infrastructure's JV Mumbai Metro Wins major Arbitration
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessReliance Infrastructure's JV Mumbai Metro Wins major Arbitration

Reliance Infrastructure's JV Mumbai Metro Wins major Arbitration

Reliance Infrastructure holds 74 per cent stake in Mumbai Metro One Private Limited that operates the metro line between Versova- Andheri - Ghatkopar corridor in Mumbai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
Reliance Infrastructure's JV Mumbai Metro Wins major Arbitration |

Reliance Infrastructure's joint venture with Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), Mumbai Metro One Private Limited receives an arbitral award in the matter of arbitration between MMOPL and MMRDA, the company announced through an exchange filing.

According to the regulatory filing, the first is in favour of MMOPL for Rs 992 crore and the second award is against MMOPL for Rs 103 crore including interest till date.

Reliance Infrastructure holds 74 per cent stake in Mumbai Metro One Private Limited that operates the metro line between Versova- Andheri - Ghatkopar corridor in Mumbai.

Reliance Industries AGM

Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) 46th annual general meeting (AGM) was held on Monday through video-conferencing. Mukesh Ambani, MD and Chairman, RIL, addressed the AGM, along with Isha and Akash, who held official positions in the conglomerate. Mukesh Ambani during the meet said, "I am delighted to report yet another year of stellar all-round performance. Reliance’s consolidated revenues stood at Rs 9,74,864 crore. Reliance’s EBITDA for FY23 was Rs 1,53,920 crore, while the net profit was Rs 73,670 crore."

Reliance Infrastructure shares

The shares of Reliance Infrastructure on Wednesday morning at 10:26 am were trading at Rs 188, up by 1.90 per cent.

Read Also
From Launching Jio AirFibre On Sept 19 To Appointing Isha, Anant & Akash On RIL Board, Major...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Strides Receives USFDA Approval For Mycophenolate Mofetil For Oral Suspension

Strides Receives USFDA Approval For Mycophenolate Mofetil For Oral Suspension

Titagarh Rail Systems Bags ₹350 Cr Contract For Ahmedabad Metro Project

Titagarh Rail Systems Bags ₹350 Cr Contract For Ahmedabad Metro Project

Warren Buffett Turns 93: Top Investment Mantras To Learn

Warren Buffett Turns 93: Top Investment Mantras To Learn

PhonePe Forays Into Stock Trading Segment With Share.Market Platform

PhonePe Forays Into Stock Trading Segment With Share.Market Platform

Indian Bank To Raise ₹4,000 Cr Through Qualified Institutions Placement

Indian Bank To Raise ₹4,000 Cr Through Qualified Institutions Placement