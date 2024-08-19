 Reliance Group Moves NCLT To Restrain IIHL From Using 'Reliance' Brand Name
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessReliance Group Moves NCLT To Restrain IIHL From Using 'Reliance' Brand Name

Reliance Group Moves NCLT To Restrain IIHL From Using 'Reliance' Brand Name

The NCLT, while approving the IIHL's resolution plan on February 27, had allowed the company to use the Reliance brand for three years from the date of approval of the plan to implement the resolution plan transaction.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
Reliance Group Moves NCLT To Restrain IIHL From Using 'Reliance' Brand Name |

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Ventures Pvt Ltd (ADAVPL), a Reliance Group company, has filed an interim application in the NCLT, seeking direction to the Reliance Capital's successful resolution applicant IIHL to stop using the 'Reliance' brand name as soon as the resolution plan is implemented.

The NCLT, while approving the IIHL's resolution plan on February 27, had allowed the company to use the Reliance brand for three years from the date of approval of the plan to implement the resolution plan transaction.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: F-TAM Annual Melava On August 25 To Thank Maharashtra Govt For Establishing Telugu Sahitya Academy
Thane: F-TAM Annual Melava On August 25 To Thank Maharashtra Govt For Establishing Telugu Sahitya Academy
College Student Shot Dead At His House In Faridabad, Accused On Run
College Student Shot Dead At His House In Faridabad, Accused On Run
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Urges State Govt To Release Funds For ₹881 Crore Development Of Basic Amenities Scheme Amid Cash Crunch
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Urges State Govt To Release Funds For ₹881 Crore Development Of Basic Amenities Scheme Amid Cash Crunch
Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key, Results Awaited; Here's What You Need To Know!
Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key, Results Awaited; Here's What You Need To Know!

ADAVPL, in its application, has argued that the Brand Agreement does not create any interest in the brand in favour of RCAP but only allows permissive use thereof.

Given this position, the brand is not an "asset" of RCAP within the meaning of the term as used in Section 18 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and ADAVPL has requested the cessation of brand usage by IIHL immediately after implementation of the resolution plan.

Read Also
‘Read History 100 Hours A Week’: Netizens Slam Sudha Murty Over Sharing 'False' Raksha Bandhan...
article-image

According to sources close to the development, the brand Reliance is 50:50 jointly owned by Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, and the same can not be allowed to be used by any other company or individual.

Moreover, the Hindujas have completed the registration of their brand for the RCAP companies in Mauritius.

ADAVPL, in its application, has also argued that the company was not heard while allowing the IIHL to use the brand for 3 years, as it was not a party to the resolution plan.

Read Also
'Please Send QR Code': Netizens React To Real Estate Influencer Ravi Kewalramani's Guide To ₹120...
article-image

The ADAVPL application stated that Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Ventures Private Limited (ADAVPL) and Reliance Capital (RCAP), which is currently under the insolvency resolution process, entered into a brand licensing agreement on April 1, 2014.

Under the agreement, ADAVPL granted RCAP a non-exclusive, royalty-free license to use the brand for 10 years, which has also expired.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Govt Likely To Release Fraft Data Protection Rules Within A Month: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt Likely To Release Fraft Data Protection Rules Within A Month: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Reliance Group Moves NCLT To Restrain IIHL From Using 'Reliance' Brand Name

Reliance Group Moves NCLT To Restrain IIHL From Using 'Reliance' Brand Name

'...Worst Of Both Worlds': Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Slams ULIPs; Highlights High Commissions...

'...Worst Of Both Worlds': Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Slams ULIPs; Highlights High Commissions...

Dharavi Job Fair: 1,800 Aspirants Walk In, 150 Land Job Offers On The Spot For Up To ₹40,000 Per...

Dharavi Job Fair: 1,800 Aspirants Walk In, 150 Land Job Offers On The Spot For Up To ₹40,000 Per...

RBI Issues Framework For Recognition Of Self-Regulatory Organisations In Financial Markets Invites...

RBI Issues Framework For Recognition Of Self-Regulatory Organisations In Financial Markets Invites...