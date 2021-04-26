Reliance Foundation scales up COVID operations in Mumbai

In response to the massive surge of COVID cases in Mumbai, Reliance Foundation (RF) has scaled up its operations to address the growing needs of COVID management in the city and strengthen the Government’s fight against the pandemic. RFH will be managing nearly 875 beds, including 145 ICU beds, across NSCI, Seven Hills Hospital and the Trident, BKC. This is the largest contribution to COVID care in Mumbai by any philanthropic organisation. Speaking about the augmented COVID facilities, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, “Reliance Foundation has always been at the forefront of service to our nation and it is our duty to support India’s relentless fight against the pandemic. Our doctors and frontline healthcare staff have worked tirelessly and will continue to save precious lives by providing the best medical care to the needy. Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will be managing 875 beds across the city of Mumbai.”

“We are also providing 700 MT of Oxygen daily to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Daman, Diu & Nagar Haveli completely free of cost. This is being expanded even further. In these trying times for India and the city of Mumbai, as a fellow Indian, we remain steadfast in our commitment to do whatever it takes to serve our people. Corona Haarega, India Jeetega!”, Nita Ambani added.