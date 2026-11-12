Refex Industries Bags Fresh Orders To Power Growth, ₹1,721 Crore Order Book And 55% Revenue Surge Steal Spotlight

Refex Industries |

Mumbai: Refex Industries Limited has reported strong growth in its ash and coal handling business, with its order book reaching ₹1,721 crore at the end of September 2026, compared with approximately ₹1,500 crore in March.

The company secured fresh contracts worth ₹625 crore during the first half of FY27, supported by orders from major power producers, including NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Power and state-owned electricity generation companies.

Revenue Jumps Nearly 55%

Refex Industries reported a 54.7% increase in standalone revenue from continuing operations to ₹1,178.8 crore during April-September 2026. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 71.8% to ₹195.9 crore. Chairman and Managing Director Anil Jain attributed the momentum to a strong order book and improving execution capabilities.

Expansion Into Concrete Business

Refex commissioned its first ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant in Pune during September under a capital-light business model. The company plans to establish more than 100 RMC plants by 2029, expanding its presence in downstream fly ash applications.

Ash Handling Operations Grow

Refex currently operates over 2,000 owned and leased vehicles, serving more than 40 thermal power plants across 14 states. Its operations handle over 70,000 tonnes of ash daily, while cumulative ash utilisation has exceeded 50 million tonnes over eight years. The company estimates India's annual fly ash generation could reach 544 million tonnes by 2033, compared with 340 million tonnes in 2025.

Wind Energy Business Gains Momentum

Refex's wind turbine manufacturing subsidiary, Venwind Refex Power, recorded revenue of ₹201 crore in the September quarter and ₹499 crore during H1 FY27. Meanwhile, its mobility business generated ₹36 crore in quarterly revenue and ₹69 crore during the first half.

The company's diversification into concrete manufacturing, wind energy and mobility is aimed at developing additional revenue streams alongside its established ash handling operations.

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