 'Reduce GST Cess On SUV': Mohandas Pai Appeals To PM Modi And FM Sitharaman Slash Tax
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Reduce GST Cess On SUV': Mohandas Pai Appeals To PM Modi And FM Sitharaman Slash Tax

'Reduce GST Cess On SUV': Mohandas Pai Appeals To PM Modi And FM Sitharaman Slash Tax

This becomes a crucial demand as the coveted sport utility vehicles or SUVs, have steadily grown in the recent past. And this type of vehicle is subject to the highest slab in the GST tax regime of 28 per cent.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

The car market in India has been expanding steadily over the years. According to some reports, there are about 30 million four-wheelers in India. This has only expanded further with the advent of the electric vehicle sector.

Pai Demands GST Cess Reduction

Taxation in the system has always been a stickler for many in the industry.

Former Infosys CFO and industry leader, Mohandas Pai, recently took to X to express his thoughts on the matter.

FPJ Shorts
'Reduce GST Cess On SUV': Mohandas Pai Appeals To PM Modi And FM Sitharaman Slash Tax
'Reduce GST Cess On SUV': Mohandas Pai Appeals To PM Modi And FM Sitharaman Slash Tax
GATE 2025: Registrations Open Tomorrow, Check Important Documents To Keep Ready
GATE 2025: Registrations Open Tomorrow, Check Important Documents To Keep Ready
Chinese Rapper Wang Yitai's Concert Banned By Taiwan Over Use Of Insulting Terms 'Taipei, China' In Promotional Materials
Chinese Rapper Wang Yitai's Concert Banned By Taiwan Over Use Of Insulting Terms 'Taipei, China' In Promotional Materials
Maruti eVX Electric SUV Set to Debut in January 2025: What to Expect
Maruti eVX Electric SUV Set to Debut in January 2025: What to Expect
Read Also
Can India become a healthier nation with digital fitness taking over?
article-image

In a post, Pai said, "India is a world leader in small cars".

Furthermore, Pai tagging the likes of PM Modi, FM Sitharaman added, ":now should become a leader in SUV’s.⁦ @narendramodi @PMOIndia @nsitharaman @FinMinIndia @nitin_gadkari @hd_kumaraswamy.

In order to achieve that, Pai suggested a reduction of taxes and said, "Pl reduce GST Cess on SUV to expand the market".

Finance Ministry Should Identify High Risk Taxpayers In GST Composition Scheme: CAG

Finance Ministry Should Identify High Risk Taxpayers In GST Composition Scheme: CAG |

The GST Regime On SUV

This becomes a crucial demand as the coveted sport utility vehicles or SUVs, have steadily grown in the recent past. And this type of vehicle is subject to the highest slab in the GST tax regime of 28 per cent.

Read Also
'₹1000 Plus GST If Disturbed By Other's Alarm': Swiggy Instamart's Relatable Rakhi Agreement Goes...
article-image

The existing GST regime has a total of four slabs. Apart from that, there also an additional Compensation Cess that is levied on SUVs. This cess on some models could go up to 22 per cent.

It starts with 0 per cent or nil tax, then is followed by other slabs, including 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and finally, 28 per cent. It is to be noted that electric vehicles in the country are taxed at 5 per cent GST.

Despite the low rate on EVs, it has to be noted that the GST rate on lithium-ion batteries stands at 18 per cent. The GST rate on commercial vehicles ranges from 12 per cent to 28 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Reduce GST Cess On SUV': Mohandas Pai Appeals To PM Modi And FM Sitharaman Slash Tax

'Reduce GST Cess On SUV': Mohandas Pai Appeals To PM Modi And FM Sitharaman Slash Tax

Maruti eVX Electric SUV Set to Debut in January 2025: What to Expect

Maruti eVX Electric SUV Set to Debut in January 2025: What to Expect

BMW-Designed: Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition Launched In India

BMW-Designed: Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition Launched In India

2024 Hero Glamour Hits the Market at Rs 83,598 with Fresh Paint Options

2024 Hero Glamour Hits the Market at Rs 83,598 with Fresh Paint Options

AI Goldrush: Apple Expected To Introduce First Generative-AI iPhone

AI Goldrush: Apple Expected To Introduce First Generative-AI iPhone