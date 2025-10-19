 Record-Breaking Dhanteras Sales 2025, Indians Spend ₹1 Lakh Crore Despite Soaring Gold Prices
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRecord-Breaking Dhanteras Sales 2025, Indians Spend ₹1 Lakh Crore Despite Soaring Gold Prices

Record-Breaking Dhanteras Sales 2025, Indians Spend ₹1 Lakh Crore Despite Soaring Gold Prices

Dhanteras 2025 saw record sales worth Rs 1 lakh crore. Despite soaring gold and silver prices, festive demand surged, driven by domestic products, lower GST, and consumer confidence.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Massive Festive Spending Touches ₹1 Lakh Crore. | Representative Image

Mumbai: This Dhanteras, India witnessed record-breaking festive sales as consumers spent nearly Rs 1 lakh crore across sectors. Despite gold and silver prices hitting new highs, demand remained remarkably strong. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), bullion sales alone contributed around Rs 60,000 crore — 25 percent higher than last year. Gold prices surged nearly 60% year-on-year to cross Rs 1.3 lakh per 10 grams, yet jewellery markets across the country were packed with eager buyers.

Jewellery Markets Witness Heavy Rush

Pankaj Arora, National President of the All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation (CAIT Jewellery Chapter), said that massive crowds were seen in jewellery markets over the past two days. He added that Delhi’s bullion markets alone recorded sales exceeding Rs 10,000 crore, reflecting the festival’s unmatched appeal despite steep price hikes.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Dhanteras Adds Bling In New Market, 10 Number Market As Shoppers Throng To Buy Decor...
article-image

Dhanteras Marks the Beginning of Diwali

FPJ Shorts
Doha-Mediated Talks Lead To Immediate Truce Between Afghanistan And Pakistan Amid Border Violence
Doha-Mediated Talks Lead To Immediate Truce Between Afghanistan And Pakistan Amid Border Violence
'Samose Khate-Khate Orgasm...': Indian Food Stall From Switzerland With Lewd Slogans Goes Viral; Netizens Criticise
'Samose Khate-Khate Orgasm...': Indian Food Stall From Switzerland With Lewd Slogans Goes Viral; Netizens Criticise
'As Long As Woh Use Popcorn...': Abhishek Nayar Makes Cheeky Remark As Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill Share Friendly Moment Amid Rain Break In Perth; Video
'As Long As Woh Use Popcorn...': Abhishek Nayar Makes Cheeky Remark As Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill Share Friendly Moment Amid Rain Break In Perth; Video
Delhi Police Arrest Two Lucknow Men For ₹31,800 Work-From-Home Job Fraud Targeting Woman
Delhi Police Arrest Two Lucknow Men For ₹31,800 Work-From-Home Job Fraud Targeting Woman

Dhanteras marks the start of the five-day Diwali festival and is considered an auspicious occasion for buying gold, silver, utensils, and other symbols of prosperity. Even though silver prices jumped nearly 55 percent to Rs 1.8 lakh per kilogram, demand stayed robust. According to CAIT, consumers viewed precious metals as a secure investment amid global uncertainty.

Read Also
Festive Spirit Illuminates Mumbai As Diwali Celebrations Begin Amid Strong Gold Demand On Dhanteras
article-image

Where Consumers Spent Their Money

Beyond bullion, buyers spent approximately Rs 15,000 crore on utensils and kitchenware, Rs 10,000 crore on electronics and electrical goods, and Rs 3,000 crore on decorative and religious items. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal noted that the surge in spending was supported by lower GST rates and the government’s “vocal for local” campaign. “Consumers clearly preferred Indian-made products this time,” he said, “benefiting small traders, artisans, and local manufacturers.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s Retail Inflation Set To Ease Further In October Below 0.5%, Supported By Food Price Drop...

India’s Retail Inflation Set To Ease Further In October Below 0.5%, Supported By Food Price Drop...

FPI Investment: Market Regains Momentum, Strong Inflows Of ₹21,167 Crore In October After Four...

FPI Investment: Market Regains Momentum, Strong Inflows Of ₹21,167 Crore In October After Four...

Record-Breaking Dhanteras Sales 2025, Indians Spend ₹1 Lakh Crore Despite Soaring Gold Prices

Record-Breaking Dhanteras Sales 2025, Indians Spend ₹1 Lakh Crore Despite Soaring Gold Prices

Reliance Industries to Begin Solar Power Generation Next Year From Mega 5,50,000-Acre Renewable...

Reliance Industries to Begin Solar Power Generation Next Year From Mega 5,50,000-Acre Renewable...

Foreign Portfolio Investors Return To Indian Markets With ₹6,480 Crore Inflows In October After...

Foreign Portfolio Investors Return To Indian Markets With ₹6,480 Crore Inflows In October After...